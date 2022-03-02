By Emmanuel Okogba

WBC and Lineal World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury believes he will dispatch fellow British boxer, Dillian Whyte before their fight gets to the sixth round.

Whyte was missing during yesterday’s press conference for the April 23rd showdown at Wembley Stadium, leading Fury to accuse him of “showing the white flag”.

Frank Warren who is Fury’s co-promoter also described Whyte’s absence as “disgraceful and unprofessional”.

“People will talk about, in a few years from now, how I smashed him [Whyte] to pieces in front of the home fans in the UK.” Fury said

“An all-British showdown for the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world, fantastic event, and I know Dillian Whyte is going to come in prepared, rough, rugged and aggressive.

“I think both fighters are going for the knockout in this fight. I just think when a land one Lancaster Bomber on his jaw, it’s going to be over. That could be in round one and it could be in round six. I don’t see it going past that.”

Although the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ is expected to face the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, in a unification bout should he beat Whyte, he has hinted that this fight could be the last of his career.

