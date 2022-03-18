Centre is the Chairman of Stephenson Standard Company with some of his family members during the opening of his company showrooms in Lagos.

For business continuity and expansion, the management and team of Stephenson Standard Company recently had a grand opening of showrooms for customer satisfactions and distribution centers in Lagos Island for its skin care product, Clear Nature and food products, Buffet Foods.

Clear Nature is the skin care brand of Stephenson Standard Company that is professionally produced to take care of end users.

Clear Nature is the skin care brand of Stephenson Standard Company and most of the brand’s products are produced in France and in US. The goal of Clear Nature is to keep producing skin care products that are specially formulated to ensure radiantly clear complexions. These products includes soaps, Clear Oils, Body Milk, Body lotions, moisturizers, Serums etc.

Buffet Foods on the other hand, is the beverages section of the company which has a wide array of wines (alcoholic & non-alcoholic), health drinks, energy drinks, vodkas and much more. Some products from the stable of Buffet Foods includes; Fitness Health drink, Cruzares Red wine, Diamond Celebration wine, Buffet Energy Drink, Buffet Vodka drink, Buffet Kiss Cider, and much more.

The Chairman of the company, Steve Ogo Mbajekwe expressed his delight and extended his appreciation to all who attended the Grand opening for the first showrooms. He further welcomes everyone to visit and explore the showrooms at 68, Breadfruit street, Apongbon, Lagos.

The company was founded in 1985 by Steve Ogo Mbajekwe, a visionary and creative business man from Oraukwu, Anambra state Nigeria.

According to the chairman, Steve Ogo Mbajekwe, his motivation from the inception of Stephenson Standard Company has been to use his brands platform to meet the needs of the African masses. “This comes as no surprise as products from Clear Nature and also Buffet Foods can be found in almost every grocery and cosmetic outlet across Nigeria and some African countries such as Ghana, Senegal, Togo and more.

“Over the years, the company has created hundreds of jobs for Africans, especially Nigerians and has been at the forefront of many philanthropically projects.

Although it took a while to finally have showrooms for Clear Nature and Buffet Foods in Lagos, the Chairman of Stephenson Standard Company does not hope to stop with the Lagos Island Showrooms. He is interested and seeking ways to replicate the Showrooms in major cities across Africa.