By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

In recent times, cryptocurrency has become the new goldmine, offering many young people an opportunity to attain financial independence and freedom.

While some people have made life-changing gains from crypto, there are still a lot of people who don’t make the right decisions.

One of the major factors leading to poor decision-making in crypto is inadequate knowledge. This has also resulted in many youths who venture into cryptocurrencies, running at losses.

However, crypto exchange company Bybit has taken the challenge of bridging this knowledge gap.

The platform has dedicated its African community to sharing quality knowledge on how to stay ahead of the crypto curve.

The platform says it is prepared to take everyone interested in advancing his or her crypto journey, and those desirous to make better-informed decisions, on the rudiments of playing safe in the crypto industry.

Africa Community Manager at Bybit, Wilson Ogheneovo advised interested crypto enthusiasts to visit https://t.me/BybitAfrica and join the fireside chat on “Advancing Your Crypto Journey”.

The session is expected to teach participants, the practical steps to stay ahead of the crypto buzz and achieve more wins.

The fireside chat is billed to happen March 12-13, 2022 at 1800 GMT, daily.

At the end of the event, participants are expected to receive a certificate of participation and prize giveaway worth over $400.

