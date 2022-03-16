By Adeola Badru

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), yesterday, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari has reengineered the country, which qualified him to be described as the “Father of Modern Nigeria.”

MURIC said that the declaration of Buhari as “Father of modern Nigeria” was a result of what they described as his (Buhari) giant stride in infrastructural development, particularly in the area of transportation.

MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, by Vice Chairman of MURIC, Oyo State Chapter, Barrister Abdul Wahid Lawal.

Lawal in the statement explained that MURIC organised train picnic to ascertain the level of infrastructural development in the railway system.

He noted that the organisation was elated with what they witnessed inside and outside the train from Lagos-Ibadan.

Lawal said: “14 members from the Lagos branch of MURIC left Lagos by 8.30 am on board the Buhari train from the Babatunde Fashola station, Agege, Lagos. 5 members from the Ogun State Chapter of MURIC joined the team at the Wole Soyinka station, Abeokuta. While the Lagos team was led by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Ogun State chapter was led by its chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Jimoh.”

“The picnic began immediately after arriving in Ibadan. The event afforded members of MURIC from the three branches in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, to get to know one another and to cross-fertilize ideas.”

“During the picnic, the team reviewed their experiences onboard the Buhari train from Lagos to Ibadan. The general consensus was that the trip was an eye-opener as it availed them the opportunity to know more about the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the facilities now available onboard the Buhari train and the advantages of the rail transport system.”

“Members expressed their pleasant surprise at what they saw onboard the Buhari train, e.g. the comfortable executive chairs for passengers, the full air conditioner, the three television sets in each coach, the Phone charging sockets for each passenger, the two toilet rooms in each coach, etc.”

“In particular, members noted the serene atmosphere within the cabins. Passengers experienced a real sense of security. There was a complete absence of any kind of apprehension. Equally noteworthy is the free movement and steady speed of the train.”

“This is in sharp contrast to the concern and trepidation which usually characterise travelling by road. They also acknowledged the absence of any traffic logjam in the path of the train which is another big advantage.”

“Members also expressed concern over continuity of the Buhari vision particularly his penchant for infrastructural development.”

“While acknowledging the fact that no regime has aggressively focused attention on infrastructure the way the Buhari administration has done, they urged future leaders to continue building more railways until every city in the country has a train station.”

“They also laid emphasis on the need for constant maintenance of the railway system.”

“In his closing remarks at the end of the picnic and press briefing, the director and founder of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the ‘Father of Modern Nigeria’. The declaration was received with a thunderous approval by members present.”