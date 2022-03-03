By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A bill for a law to prohibit all forms of discrimination and give protection, access to justice, support and care for all persons living with and affected with HIV/AIDS in Delta State has been passed by the state House of Assembly.

The private member bill, which has the Chairman, House Committee on Health and member representing Warri South 1 constituency, Austin Uroye, as the lead sponsor, was read the third time and passed during, yesterday’s plenary of the House presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Sherrif Oborevwori.

The motion for the third reading of the bill, which was seconded by the member representing Warri South West in the House, Emomotimi Guwor, was unanimously adopted.

Reacting to the passage of the bill, the lead sponsor, Uroye, said the proposed law was geared towards eradication of all forms of stigmatisation against persons affected by HIV/AIDS.

Uroye explained that the bill also made provisions to check the activities of those affected by the disease as every right also comes with responsibility, stressing that the proposed law has placed some level of responsibilities on persons living with HIV/AIDS to make them live responsibly.

In his remarks, Oborevwori congratulated members for yet another milestone by the House with the passage of the HIV/AIDS Anti Discrimination and Protection Bill, saying the proposed law was in line with provisions of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered.

Also at plenary, the joint committee on Housing and Women Affairs and Urban Renewal submitted its report on the Delta Development and Property Authority bill.

The House Committee on Environment, Oil and Gas that scrutinised the Delta State Waterways Tax, Control and Licensing of Boats, repeal and re-enactment bill also presented it report before the House.

The two bills have been slated for next week Tuesday for Committee of Whole.

