THE introduction of the Islamic hijab headdress for female police officers by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, is a display of provocative bigotry and impunity. It must be reversed.

A statement issued on Friday, March 4, 2022 through the Force’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, claimed that the dress code was approved “for optimum output and professionalism”.

The statement read further: “The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and an increased inclusion of female folks. This, therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism”.

This claim by the IGP is empty. It does not prove how the introduction of the Islamic religious headdress improves professionalism or workplace output. Also, the “diversity” claim is unsustainable unless the Police will also allow other kinds of headdresses worn across the various cultures of the country as part of the Nigeria Police uniform. That would make our policewomen look ridiculous.

The Nigeria Police is one of the constitutional bodies which are not meant to reflect any religion. Like the Army, Navy, Air Force, Customs, Prisons, Immigration and others, they have their roots in our colonial past. They are also designed as uniting elements, which is why their central commands have been maintained rather than regionalised. They reflect the concept of “unity in diversity”.

This new directive by IGP Usman Baba is being interpreted as yet another step to project Nigeria as an Islamic country, which is totally contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Over the years, there has been this steady adoption of measures modelling Nigeria as an Islamic country, mainly through impunity.

The questions that remain unanswered are: how did the Arabic figurines (ajami in Hausa) become a permanent feature in our currency notes? Why is the motto of the Nigerian Army written in Arabic Islamic text and only interpreted to the rest of us as “Victory Belongs To God”? Who took these decisions, and on what authority?

We condemn the insidious coloration of our national institutions, establishments and symbols in a manner that projects Nigeria as a country of a particular religion. This is the handiwork of irresponsible religious extremists within government. It is capable of further worsening the instability that already threatens the survival of our country.

The Nigeria Police should not be relegated to Hisbah Corps which implements Sharia law in Kano. The IGP has no right to give the Nigeria Police the outlook of a particular religion. He should mind his business of law enforcement.

Only the Nigerian Police Council or the National Assembly should decide on any need to tamper with the uniforms of all military and security agencies.

