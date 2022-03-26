It is already evident that the Blockchain-driven Web 3.0 and DeFi model of the economy is here to stay. According to Investing.com, a global financial market data firm, a whopping 18000 businesses are already accepting cryptocurrency payments. “All future innovation, business development, and marketing decisions must invariably leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to thrive and stay relevant,” says Hal Bame, CEO, Ojamu Global. Ojamu Global brings AI and a blockchain-powered platform that automates effective marketing campaigns to offer brands cutting-edge accuracy in their strategic decision-making.

“Informed decision-making based on research and correlative data builds successful brands. But, big data is so massive and complex that no traditional approach can process it,” quips Hal. Here, OJAMU attempts to utilize the power of AI and blockchain to sift through the big data, analyze it, and cross-correlate key industry-specific data points.

The AI and data-driven findings reveal trends and crucial insights that augment business capabilities and innovation. The Ojamu Intelligent Platform (OIP) brings real-time recommendations and strategic intelligence. Brands, now, can convert that actionable intelligence into designing marketing models that position the business in good stead in the Web3 economy. Hal Bame is optimistic as he says, “The OIP is based on interoperability across leading blockchain networks. It promises a seamless Web3 experience to end-users and optimizes digital marketing strategies backed by AI and real-time data.”

Blockchain AI and DeFi have already created a rippling effect across global economies. The paradigm shift has begun to cause cascading effects across gaming, business and finance ecosystems. The coming decade will see traditional brands establishing themselves in the Web 3.0 era. Ojamu, crafting niches across the NFT ecosystem, blockchain gaming, exchanges, digital media, and social and influencer, is going to be a one-stop solution for empowering these businesses to the next level of success in the blockchain economy.

Semrush, a SaaS platform for SEO, observes “40% marketing departments prioritize AI & ML for success more than any other department.” “There is no denying that AI and Data Capital are the future. Harnessing them for marketing enterprise is the need of the hour,” concludes Hal Bame.