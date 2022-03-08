By Nkiruka Nnorom

GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited has announced plans to unveil a football fund project to serve as a catalyst for the transformation of sports industry in Nigeria.

The idea, according to the firm, is a step towards harnessing the huge untapped potentials in the sports sector from the developmental and marketing points of view.

According to the firm, “Beyond its universal appeal which transcends all known and apparent geographical and ethnic boundaries, sports business is not only lucrative but also offers multiple streams of income to thousands of business concerns across different sectors of any economy”.

The firm stated that its aspiration is to help deliver a project that would serve as a one-stop shop for all stakeholders whose common aspiration is to see sports in Nigeria attain new heights of development leading to a united people and stronger economy.

The Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Abubakar Lawal, said: “Because funding has always been a challenge to the growth of sports in Nigeria, we intend to harness the various resources through innovative financial schemes and help build a very vibrant football economy in the sports ecosystem.

“To achieve this, we have created a unique model focusing on sports business because football is a multibillion-dollar business in other climes and we intend to replicate the same in Nigeria.

“The fund would be an enabler that will facilitate wealth creation for our citizens and collective prosperity for our nation.”

Vanguard News