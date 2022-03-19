By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders,NEYLC, on Saturday, hailed Friday’s nullification of Section 84 (12) of the newly ammended Electoral Act,by the Federal High Court,Umuahia.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement,ACYM,Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement signed by Ohanaeze Secretary General and head of coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The group said it was clear from the beginning that the controversial section was conceived to witch hunt appointees of government.

The statement read, “We cannot but commend the courage of the court in delivering such a sound judgment that we believe will stand a test of time.

“We knew from the beginning that the section was deliberately inserted to witch hunt appointees of government.

“We therefore hope that this judgment has put a stop to that injustice and that the political space is now widen to accomodate as many qualified and interested Nigerians.”

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia,Abia State,had on Friday, delivered judgement ordering the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,to delete the section of the Electoral Act.