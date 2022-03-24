.

A group of senior health and development professionals under the aegis of the Network of Health and Development Professionals in Abuja has boosted Thomas Ofem’s senatorial ambitions by buying both the intent and nomination forms for him.

Presenting the forms to him at his Abuja residence, a leader of the network, Fayman Omini, said he and a select few of their colleagues came together to buy the intent and nomination form for Ofem in reciprocation of his goodwill which he has earned in over 25 years of his active involvement in the development community in Nigeria.

“Thomas, you have made very significant deposits in the account of public good and human development, and this is a token response to your goodwill”, Omini said.

Omini described Ofem as a seasoned social and behaviour change expert whose skills and experience will help turn around the fortunes of the Cross River central senatorial district, and energise the upper arm of the National Assembly

“Thomas’ expertise in development is what is needed to systems-engineer a culture of people-oriented development into the landscape of governance in Cross River”, Omini added

Another member of the network, Chris Bichene Ogar, said the group decided to lend their support to Thomas Ofem’s Senatorial bid in demonstration of their belief in his capacity to deliver when elected

According to Chris Ogar, who works for a US-based Non-Governmental Organization in Nigeria, “Ofem is highly respected in the development sector and his entry into the Nigeria political space means that he will bring his development experience to governance”.

“We are not politicians but since our very top member, Thomas Ofem, has decided to extend his humanitarian service to the sphere of politics, we have no choice but to stand behind him”.

We are optimistic that he will make the development community in Nigeria in general and Cross River Central Senatorial District proud in the senate when he gets elected.

In his response, Ofem thanked the network for believing in him and promised to make them proud if his party, the PDP gives him the ticket to contest in the 2023 elections.

“It is not everyday that your friends and colleagues will spend 3.8million naira to buy you a gift. I am humbled but at the same time energized by your belief in me and by this show of love”, Ofem said

He also thanked the PDP National Working Committee led by Dr. Iyorcha Ayu for slashing down the cost of the forms from the earlier touted 12million naira to 3.5million.

“Our party got it right with this national working committee. Since Dr. Ayu and his team assumed office their body language and actions have demonstrated that they stand for inclusivity and a level playing ground for all party men and women. I commend them and pray that they maintain this course”, Ofem said.

Ofem also expressed profound delight at the unifying role that Senator Liyel Imoke has been playing as the Leader of the party in the State, given the new dynamics with the defection of Governor Ayade to APC.

“Senator Imoke is truly a father. He has found a way of accommodating all the diverse interests within the party and also the temperaments of the different gladiators and stakeholders which has made the party to be stronger and the party to beat in Cross River State”, Ofem said.

Vanguard News Nigeria