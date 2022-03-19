Residents of Angwan Gwuragwu, Karon-Majigi, Abuja, have solicited support of government and non-government organisation in provision of basic amenities in the community.

They made the call at the launching of the Women Recyclers Empowerment Initiative and Induction of the Women Recyclers into the Cooperative.

Secretary to the Chief of the community, Mohammed Dantani in an address said the community is lacking in basic infrastructure to make life meaningful for the people.

He said the NGO is helping to keep the community clean, while building wealth of households.

In an address, Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, The Coca-Cola, Mrs Amaka Onyemelukwe pledged continued support for the various efforts to recycle plastic waste and make the country clean.

According to Onyemelukwe, “We believe in Women empowerment, especially for communities lacking support. We want to ensure you create wealth while cleaning the environment.

“An empowered woman can build the nation, that is why Coca-Cola will continue to support the programme.

“Plastic pollution is real and we don’t want it to be in the environment.

Mr Isaac Ipinmoroti, Branch Manager, Nestle Waters, who spoke on behalf of his company commended Chanja Datti for the initiative, saying the programme will improve the economic well-being of households.

Support also came from Jaiz Bank, as their representative, Aliyu Buhari said his bank will continue to support the various waste management initiatives of Chanja Datti.

Buhari said Jaiz Bank will train 5 woman on POS money banking to empower them.

Earlier, Special Assistant (Environment and Climate Change) to the Minister of State for FCT, Rekiya Fache said the government is committed to creating an enabling environment for private organisations to support waste to wealth initiatives.

Founder, Chanja Datti, Ms. Funto Borroffice commended all the various partners for supporting the programme.

The Women Recyclers Empowerment Initiative (WREI) is an empowerment project developed by Chanja Datti Recycling Co Ltd and Initiative for the Advancement of Waste Management in Africa (WASTE Africa) to enable the local women recyclers at Chanja Datti’s recycling hubs have access to increased sources of income and skills to improve the quality of their lives.

The Initiative will be promoting sustained livelihood for the women and contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #1, #2, #4, #5, #7, #8 and #13.

WREI will afford the women the opportunity to be part of a cooperative; Start a retail business trading in a wide variety of fast-moving consumer goods; Participate in capacity development training.

Purchase clean-cook stoves to replace wood and kerosene burners at a cheaper rate; Purchase reusable sanitary pads; Pay the fees of their Primary school-aged children, especially girls, through t Bottles for Books Initiative using their collected recyclable wastes.

In partnership with Jaiz Bank Plc, it will be providing them access to Green bank accounts to improve their saving culture.