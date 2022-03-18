PIC. 9. 2014 BATCH ‘A’ CORPS MEMBERS TAKING OATH DURING THE SWEARING-IN AT YAKUBU GAWON NYSC NATIONAL ORIENTATION CAMP IN DUTSE, JIGAWA, ON THURSDAY (13/3/14). 1564/13/3/2014/DAN/BJO/AIN/NAN

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it is working with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure that graduates who refuse to present themselves for the Scheme’s mobilisation after the completion of their studies are tried immediately.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NSCDC and the Scheme for the prosecution of its criminal cases.

“The NYSC will henceforth prosecute Nigerian graduates who refuse to present themselves for mobilisation for National Service after completion of their studies.

“Section 13 Sub Section 1(a) and (b) of the NYSC Bye-Laws empowers the Service Corps to prosecute offenders,” he said.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the Scheme had said it would sanction employers suspected to aid and abet evasion of service and other misconducts among corps members posted to their organisations to carry out their primary assignments.

Ibrahim, however, noted that the NYSC had encountered problems in previous attempts to prosecute its cases, but was upbeat that the partnership with the NSCDC will help its support those nagging challenges.

He commended the NSCDC for spearheading the discovery and dismantling of a fake NYSC Camp 11 years ago as well as the successful prosecution of the culprits

In his remarks, the NSCDC Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi assured the NYSC of the readiness of his organisation to assist the Scheme in the pursuit of its mandate and promised to ensure that the partnership yielded the desired objectives