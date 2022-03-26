By Jimitota Onoyume & Alemma Aliu

The First female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian University, Professor Grace Alele-Williams who was a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin died yesterday in Lagos, aged 89.

The University of Benin Public Relations Officer, Dr (Mrs) Benedicta Ehanire who confirmed her death said, “It is true, the Vice Chancellor confirmed from her daughter who confirmed that she died in Lagos this morning”(yesterday)

Reacting to her death, the apex Itsekiri body, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, IloT has described her death as a big loss to the nation. Chairman of the body, Chief Edward Ekpoko, said the late Alele Williams was also a member of the body, recalling that she was the first female Vice Chancellor of a university in Africa.

He said she was also a Chief in Warri kingdom, adding that she was the first lady to hold a PhD in mathematics in the country. “It’s a devastating news. She served Nigeria meritoriously. She was First woman to hold a PhD in Mathematics, first female Vice Chancellor in Africa”.

“She came from a very fine background. Her mother was among the first teachers in Nigeria . “

Chief Professor Alele Williams has left her footprint in the sands of time. “

“We will miss her. Her contribution to development of Nigeria shows that our role in nation building as Itsekiri is not only in the oil and gas sector. We are doing in other areas too.”

Similarly, the Council of Chiefs of Warri kingdom, has described the late Professor Alele Williams as a great daughter of Itsekiri nation and the country at large.

The Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe who spoke to the Vanguard said her death was also a huge loss to the kingdom

“Until her death she was a Chief of Warri kingdom. We have lost a great soul. We have lost a great daughter of our country from Itsekiri. As the first PhD holder in mathematics, she no doubt stimulated interest in core science subjects among females in Africa.

“She also raised the bar for women when she became the first female Vice Chancellor of a university in the country. A height many saw as an exclusive reserve for men. She was a Chief in the palace. Her wise counsel will be missed by the palace.

“Professor Alele Williams provided mentorship for both young men and women. PhD in mathematics is not a common area for even men . She was a reference for many who took up challenge in mathematics and the sciences. Itsekiri was very proud of her, our country Nigeria was very proud of her. “

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori in his reaction said: “Alele -Williams’ life imparted greatly on mine as she was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin while I was a student there. I remember her as an outstanding woman of integrity and one of those who showed my feet the way to follow”.

Ibori sent his condolences to the Itsekiri nation and Delta state whose histories Alele-Williams decorated with her trail-blazing life; as the first Nigerian woman to earn a PhD in Mathematics and the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Nigerian University. Ibori said: “I regret her passing even as I thank God for the pace-setting life she lived as a high -achiever”.

Early life and education

Alele-Williams was born in Warri, Delta state. She attended Government School, Warri, Queen’s College, Lagos and the University College of Ibadan (now University of Ibadan). She obtained a master’s degree in mathematics while teaching at Queen’s School, Ede in Osun State in 1957 and her PhD degree in mathematics education at the University of Chicago (U.S.) in 1963,[8] thereby making her the first Nigerian woman to be awarded a doctorate. She returned to Nigeria for a couple of years’ postdoctoral work at the University of Ibadan before joining the University of Lagos in 1965.

Academic career

Her teaching career started at Queen’s School, Ede, Osun State, where she was a mathematics teacher from 1954 to 1957. She left for the University of Vermont to become a graduate assistant and later assistant professor. From 1963 to 1965, Alele-Williams was a postdoctoral research fellow, department (and institute) of education, University of Ibadan from where she was appointed a professor of mathematics at the University of Lagos in 1976.

Her interest in mathematics education was originally sparked by her stay in the US, which coincided with the Sputnik phenomenon. Working with the African Mathematics Program in Newton, Massachusetts, under the leadership of MIT professor Ted Martins, she participated in mathematics workshops held in various African cities from 1963 to 1975.

Highlights included writing texts and correspondence courses covering basic concepts in mathematics, working in concert with leading mathematicians and educators. She taught at the University of Lagos from 1965 to 1985, and spent a decade directing the institute of education, which introduced innovative non-degree programmes, with many of the certificate recipients older women working as elementary school teachers.

Alele-Williams was appointed the first female vice-chancellor of a Nigerian university in 1985 and she believes her appointment at the University of Benin, which ended in 1992, was a test case to demonstrate a woman’s executive capability.

Among her honors are Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria, Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education, merit award winner of Bendel State in Nigeria, and regional vice-president for Africa of the Third World Organization for Women in Science” (Science in Africa: Women Leading from Strength AAAS, Washington, 1993, p.174).

It may be added that professor Alele-Williams was chairman of the African Mathematical Union Commission for Women in Mathematics.

She has held and served in various capacities. By serving in various committees and boards, Alele-Williams had made useful contributions in the development of education in Nigeria. She was chairman of the curriculum review committee, former Bendel State 1973–1979. From 1979 to 1985, she served as chairman of the Lagos State curriculum review committee and Lagos State examinations boards.

Alele-Williams was a member of governing council, UNESCO Institute of Education. She is also a consultant to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Institute of International Education Planning. For a decade (1963–73), she was a member of the African Mathematics Programme, located in Newton, Massachusetts, United States. She was also vice-president of the World Organisation for Early Childhood Education and later president of the Nigeria chapter.

In 1974, Alele-Williams published a book titled Modern Mathematics Handbook for Teachers. After serving as the vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, she joined the board of directors of Chevron-Texaco Nigeria. She is also on the board of HIP asset management company limited, an asset management company in Lagos, Nigeria. Alele-Williams was a force to reckon with in the dark period for Nigeria’s higher education.

Then, the activities of secret cults, confraternities and societies had spread within the Nigerian universities especially in University of Benin. She made valuable impacts, with combination of courage, ingenuity and strategy that the growing tide of cultism was stemmed in the university. A task which many men had failed, she was able to make notable contributions.

She has a special interest in women education. While spending a decade directing the institute of education, she introduced innovative non-degree programmes, allowing older women working as elementary school teachers to receive certificates. Alele-Williams has always demonstrated concern for the access of female African students to scientific and technological subjects.

Alele-Williams was the first president of the African Mathematical Union Commission on Women in Mathematics.

