By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon at the weekend flagged off the construction of a flyover bridge at the British/American junction and the dualization of 1.7 K/m road to Lamingo roundabout in Jos, Plateau State.

The project scheduled for completion within a year would gulp N9.9 billion as against the initial sum of N18bn.

General Gowon who performed the official ground-breaking ceremony for the project, commended the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong for his determination to complete ongoing projects in the State, stating the project will address the traffic situation in the area and enhance the movement of goods and persons within and outside the State.

His words, “The Governor has continued with the completion of projects by previous governments and I am very impressed, the completion of those projects are for the good of the state.

“We are here for the Flag off of this flyover, I am happy because he has said he will complete the project before the end of his tenure. I want you to put in your best and do something to keep for the incoming governor in the interest of the people of Plateau State.”

Governor Lalong in his remarks described the project as a major step towards addressing the plight of motorists who have over the years experienced so many challenges passing through the road which is a major link to the North East.

He said “We are all aware of the nightmare citizens of the State and other road users go through to commute through this corridor. Our decision to take the construction of this flyover and dualization up to Lamingo junction is borne out of the need to place the State on a pedestal for economic growth knowing that the long hours people spend on traffic impedes commerce.”

The Governor explained that the road is a Federal road, but the State Government decided to intervene while eagerly awaiting the commencement of the Akwanga through Jos to Gombe segment of the project because of its importance to the people and directed the State Ministry of Works to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that conditions for intervention are fulfilled in addition to a joint-supervision to meet up with the standards and specifications that are set for such interventions to enable us to get reimbursed for this work.

He disclosed the project is the first road project that his administration has carried out using the Public-Private Partnership option where a financial institution is to provide all the funds with the State Government providing the guarantee.

He stressed, “This partnership has not only opened a new vista in project funding for the State but also affirmed the success of the administration in restoring confidence in Plateau State and rebuilding the economy. I, therefore, assure citizens of the State and other road users that with this guaranteed funding arrangement and the commitment so far demonstrated by the contractor, this project will be completed and commissioned by my administration before leaving office in May 2023.”

Lalong further revealed that his administration has expended over N12 billion on completion of abandoned projects and payment of unfinished projects by the previous administration and “These include payments on some projects which were not completed but hurriedly commissioned at the twilight of the previous Government.”

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello who was present with the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, and other dignitaries praised Governor Lalong for being resilient and focused in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people despite the challenges of funds.

State Commissioner for Works, Pam Botmang said they have been in constant engagements with stakeholders along the corridor which is a Federal Highway to ensure that there are no encumbrances.

Chairman, Craneburg Construction Company Ltd, Nasiru Danu assured that the project would be completed within the time frame.