-Boost local transportation with 1000 TVS Keke

L-R: Mr. Mahendra Pratap, Simba TVS Business Head; Hon. Barr. Sani A.A. Haruna, SA to Government on Human Capital Development; and HE Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Executive Governor of Gombe State during the flag-off ceremony of 1000 TVS Keke distribution for youth empowerment in Gombe State

The Gombe state government has commenced moves to improve last-mile transportation in the state, with the introduction of 1000 TVS tricycles which would ease local passenger commute and thus improve the lives of the people of Gombe state.

The state government had selected Simba TVS, foremost motorcycle and tricycle company, to supply 1000 units of the TVS King deluxe tricycles (Keke), based on the company’s high-quality products, spares availability across the country and their reputation for best-in-class service.

Mr. Mahendra Pratap, the Business Head of Simba TVS, who was at the Vehicle handover ceremony at the Pantami stadium in Gombe, commended the State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, for his visionary foresight and astute commitment to resolving the challenges of last-mile transportation and impacting positively on the fortunes of the people in the state. He revealed that Simba TVS was selected due to the brand’s reliability, trustworthiness and commitment to quality service adding that TVS brands were widely accepted across the country.

According to him, “Gombe state government trusted Simba TVS to provide 1000 units of the TVS King Deluxe to enhance last-mile transportation in the state and we have done just that to demonstrate our commitment and vision. The TVS King Deluxe is the most powerful 3-wheeler vehicle with the most durable engine in a Keke, stronger chassis and body, imbibing the best considerations for safety, comfort and convenience, and of course, our Keke comes with 12 months warranty.”

He noted that the impact of the addition of 1000 units of TVS 3-wheelers into the transportation infrastructure of Gombe state is very significant as this is expected to empower residents, boost productivity and generate massive socio-economic ripple-effect.

“We are convinced that the distribution of the TVS King Deluxe, as part of the Alhaji Yahaya administration’s projects in the transportation sector, will alleviate the challenges of last-mile transportation, provide employment and technical skill development opportunities for the youths, while also accelerating the pace of economic growth in the state,” he said.

Regarding continuous support for customers, he revealed that, Simba TVS provide a range of after-sales and support services, which is not only limited to a 12-month warranty (on the vehicle engine and indicated parts) but also include easy access to genuine spare parts, vehicle coupling training/ service, and Rider safety training. Other benefits could include basic vehicle maintenance training, advanced training for technical manpower development/ skill enhancement and basic transport business management training.

He stated that in affirmation of the brand’s avowed commitment to nation-building, Simba TVS will continue to seek opportunities to expand partnerships with major stakeholders such as governments and their agencies, corporate organisations, financial institutions across the country.

In Gombe State, Simba TVS is looking to establish fully equipped, company run workshops along with supporting local mechanics and spares dealers in various parts of the state that will be focused on the development and enhancement of the support infrastructure: spares, technical services and engine oil.

Taiwo Damilola, Divisional Head of Marketing, Simba TVS, remarked that Simba TVS has in the past invested in numerous CSR initiatives focused on social/economic empowerment and human capital development. The firm will continue to roll out more initiatives in line with this vision and belief based on its understanding of the evolving challenges within the country.

The state governor at the launch ceremony on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 took a ceremonial ride in a TVS King Deluxe and expressed excitement at the performance of the vehicle. The state government have since begun the hand-over of the vehicles to beneficiaries from across the state.