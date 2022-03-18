The ancient city of Ibadan will host the Goldberg Takeover Party on Sunday, March 20, 2022. This is the brand’s way of celebrating indigenous traditional music and musical instruments, redefined through modernity. The event will take place at the Goldberg Enjoyment Centre, Ori Oke, Mokola, Ibadan.

The event also serves as a platform for the Ọmọlúàbísin Ibadan to congregate and celebrate their hard work while being entertained by the rhythm of enjoyment provided by their favourite Goldberg Premium Larger Beer. Partygoers are sure toenjoy a fusion of traditional and modern expressions of music by Karkarkey the Ayanwale of Goldberg, brand ambassador DJ Kaywise,DJ YK Mule, and ace music artist, Small Doctor. The show will also see two of Ibadan’s disc jockeys, DJ Secxyand DJ Gavpop,battle it for a chance to be crowned DJ king by the brand.

You would not want to miss out on this event. Bring your friends and get ready to show off your Ọmọlúàbívibes and you could win exciting prizes at the event.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Ibadan is the first of series of takeover parties that will be held across different cities in Nigeria in the year 2022.