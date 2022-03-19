•From left: Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; former governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje; immediate past governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and Senate Minority leader, Sen. Philips Aduda when they visited Goje at his Asokoro residence.

There are strong indications that Gombe State governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, could be on his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections, after he hosted a PDP delegation led by the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo at his Abuja residence.

The PDP team which included Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, and a former member of the House of Representatives, is believed to have visited Governor Goje at his Asokoro House with the intention of wooing him back to the PDP.

Vanguard gathered that after the closed-door meeting, the signs were positive that the governor may have acceded to the overtures from his guests.

Recall that Goje, a former Minister of Power, was also a two-time governor of Gombe State between 2003 and 2011 under the PDP before he was succeeded by Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Goje, a third time Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the build up to the 2015 general elections.

