… Tours the globe with his talent

He is a gifted musical artist who discovered early enough that nature has endowed him with special talent to impact his generation.

Like most successful stars who hit the limelight in their chosen careers early in their lifetime, MCGodwinFavour, started gospel music at a young age of 10 by singing in a local church choir from where like a mustard seed, the talent grew to this level of stardom.

His passion and natural flare for music, especially gospel genre saw him leading praise and worship in the church through which he nurtured the gift that has now blossomed, winning for him laurels and recognitions from within and outside Nigeria.

A 2004 holder of a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from Katsina Polytechnic, Nigeria and London School of Accountancy and Management in 2011, the budding artist made a breakthrough as a professional gospel artist in August 2019 with a single titled,” Yahweh”, followed by his debut album, “Throne of Grace” in December the same year.

The album which featured EXPLICIT Gospel Crew, Abuja, one of Abuja’s renowned producers, Tobass Adolphus as well as Jennifer Adiele in the song titled, “Igwe”, has revealed him as a star to watch.

Within the short time of hitting professional stage, he is already blazing the trail in the industry with records of soul-lifting performances in Churches around Nigeria as well as having to cross the shores of Nigeria to London performing at the Redeemed Assembly, Harlesden Baptist Church and Winners Chapel, all in London.

He hasn’t been winking in the dark, his exploits in gospel music has earned him nomination for Rhema Global Award in the USA, for ‘Best Song’ of the year and ‘Best Event Host/MC’.

He has anchored numerous church events and has featured as Guest on various Television and Radio stations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. He is a firm believer in the Word of God and attributes his successful rise as a gospel artist, song writer, ministration, events hosting and anchoring and lots more to the abiding grace of God.