By Willie Samson

SPURRED by the success of its models launched into the Nigerian market, Geely Motors, in conjunction with its Nigerian representative, Mikano International, is planning to launch another powerful SUV into the market. Vanguard gathered that the new SUV will hit the market with an array of innovations like never seen before. Since establishing operations in Nigeria, the global auto giant has had an exemplary run towards establishing itself as one of the fastest growing auto brands in the country.

Respected for its quality, the Geely brand is giving the European, Japanese and Korean brands a good run in Nigeria.

In February, Geely Global reported an impressive 78,478 sales volume worldwide, a clear indication for the brand in Nigeria. Shortly before this, in 2021, it was announced that Geely was the only Asian automaker to join the International Automotive Task Force, IATF, joining other members such as BMW Group, Volkswagen AG and Jaguar Land Rover, JLR Limited to name a few.

Leveraging off Mikano International’s formidable legacy, Mikano Motors launched GeelyNigeria with the introduction of the X7Sport and Emgrand7 models with laudable success. This was quickly followed by the launch of the Coolray SUV, which won the award for Best Compact SUV- Design and Technology 2021, by the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association, NAJA. From all indications, Mikano Motors – GeelyNigeria, is set to shake up the Nigerian auto- industry once again with this innovative, game-changing addition. What we do know so far is that the new entrant is a C-Segment, hybrid SUV, with no limit to the luxury, technology and safety that Geely is renowned for.

This SUV like the Coolray before it, was co- developed with Volvo Autos, which Geely took ownership of in 2010. Let’s stay tuned to see what surprises this new release will come equipped with!