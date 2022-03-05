Government College Ikorodu Old Students Association (GCIOSA), members has reiterated their commitment in a continuation to give their Alma Mata a befitting face lift.

In a message by the GCIOSA’s President, Arc Funmi Bankole who is from the 1980 set, delivered during the association’s annual reunion party held on January 30, 2022 in Lagos, he charged members to keep up the good work the association is known for.

Bankole who is the current President of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, urged members as they tap into opportunities created by the reunion, to continue in the course of giving back to the school adding, “GCIOSA however, is one body and we ensure projects are implemented in the two schools (Junior and Senior) concurrently.”

Some of the projects under the association’s supervision are the renovations of the Junior School Laboratory, dining hall which will be financed by the association, while the renovation of the Senior School Library will be taken up by the 1982 Set to celebrate their 40th year anniversary of graduating from the School. The Association also rewards Students and Staff of the two schools who excel in their performance by organizing annual prize giving day ceremonies.

GCIOSA is the umbrella body of all students of the School who graduated from the pioneer set of 1979 to 2021. The association has evolved as a group until May 2011 when it was registered as an association under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Government College Ikorodu was founded in 1974 as a co-educational school and was recently transformed into Model College by government as Government Model Senior College and Government Model Junior College.