By Vincent Ujumadu

GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has submitted 20 names to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners. Also submitted to the house for confirmation were 15 persons as special advisers. The list has already been referred to the house committee on appointments.

Those who made the list of commissioners are Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, a former commissioner during the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano who has been appointed Commissioner for Finance, Professor Offonze Amucheazi as Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma, an Engineer, as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economic Planning), Dr. Afam Obidike (Health), Mr. Patrick Agha Mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women and Social Welfare), Dr. Obinna Ngonadi (Commerce and Industry) and Engr Julius Chukwuemeka ( Power and Water Resources).

Others are Professor Chuma- Ude (Education), Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr. Forster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Engr Chinedu Odumegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Homeland Affairs), Professor Sylvia Ifemeje (Attorney General and Justice), Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne ( Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs), Mr. Donatus Onyenji (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Barr Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum and Mineral Resources) and Mr. Paulinus Onyeka ( Housing).

Shortly after receiving the list from the governor, the speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor directed the committee on appointments to swing into action on their screening.

There were indications yesterday that the list might be approved before the end of this week.

Some of the nominees who were in the immediate past administration include the new Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu who was the special adviser to former governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Barrister Ifeanya who is the state secretary of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and Ifeyinwa Obinabo who was the local government chairman for Orumba North.