File image of queues at a Lagos filling station.

*Warns against any price hike

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AGAINST the backdrop of ongoing fuel scarcity in the country,the National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS,has constituted a task force to monitor sale and distribution of the product.

This came as the students’ body vowed not to allow any price increment, warning that such attempt would compel it to mobilise against proponents of such idea.

It lamented the stress and suffering Nigerians have undergone since the commencement of fuel scarcity on 8th February.

National President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Asefon, who addressed newsmen on the lingering fuel scarcity in Nigeria, said NANS has rejected and would continue to firmly oppose any attempt to increase th petroleum pump price in the country.

He also disclosed NANS has concluded plans to innagurate Independent Task Force to assist the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other relevant agencies to checkmate hoarding, price hike and diversion accross the nation.

He called for converted efforts by all concerned stakeholders in Petroleum industry to find lasting solution to the rediculous situation and restore normalcy.

Asefon said: “It is also a verifiable fact that the Government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC Ltd), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has demonstrated consistency and dedication, at beginning by alerting Nigerians of the off-spec petroleum products as well as working to ensure that all affected companies and individuals responsible for this adulterated fuel mess are appropriately sanctioned.

“NANS commend NMDPRA who alerted the country of methanol above national specifications in the imported petrol, and proceeded to declared that efforts were on top gear to remove the contaminated products from circulation to avoid economic damage.

“Nigerians we recalled that the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, in subsequent statements and an appearance at the House of Representatives outlined efforts at by NNPC to arrest the situation.

Among which are NNPC and other relevant agencies embarking on Petrol Distribution Surveillance (PDS), with the sole aim of seeing to the seamless evacuation of adulterated products from mother vessels to depots and trucking from depots to other inland depots as well as retail stations.

“While NANS wish to declare are Readiness to join the surveillance team to monitor and ensure effective distribution, avert diversion and fight out delibrate price hike by retailers.

“Information available to Nigerian student’s Apex body also confirmed that there is daily monitoring of trucks out from depots to all 36 states of the nation.

“Besides these, there is never a plan to enforce new pump price on Nigerian as insinuated by some unscrupulous elements.

“In coming days, NANS shall Innagurate Independent Task Force to assist the NNPC and other relevant agency to end the holding, price hike and diversion accross the nation.

“Our team shall be entering all fuel statgon to ensure anyone with product that refused to sell are force to sale while those selling at hike prices shall be force to sell at normal price.

“This action plans has become imperative in view of rescueing the situation and support the NNPC to help Nigerians to overcome this suffering,” he said.