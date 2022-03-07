Fuel scarcity, hunger expose APC govts’ failure — Owokoniran, PDP scribe

Chief Rahman Owokoniran

The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has said the avoidable fuel scarcity in the country that is “wreaking havoc in Lagos, the economic nerve” was another mark of the failure of All Progressives Government, APC-led governments.

Owokoniran said the least a government that understand leadership could have done is to fuel the economic heart of its country — Lagos — which is all most industrious Nigerians need to cure hunger.

Recall that since the importation of bad fuel into the country, and the subsequent attempts t investigate and get it off the streets, scarcity had followed despite assurances by the Federal Government’s agencies assurances at different times.

Reacting in a statement, Owokoniran, the South-West PDP scribe, said: “The current petrol scarcity in Lagos is way beyond being acceptable.

“This is a deliberate attempt by APC government to cripple Lagos and the rest of the country.

“This no longer about Buhari being inefficient, with the propaganda that another APC government, led by another, will improve this desperate situation that is crippling the nation.

“With emphasis I state that the problem we are facing right now in Nigeria is a failed APC government and not that of Buhari as an individual.

“We must all wake up from this nightmare. The choice to get out of this hell fire belongs to us collectively. Who in their right senses will vote in APC government again come 2023?

“The APC government has managed to box in our people. The people are faced with a survival game.

“APC’s deliberate ploy is to take attention away from their horrific governance, starve the people and make them weak. It is only the strong that can fight after all.

“But that is where they have got it wrong. This is a wake-up call for every Nigerian.

“The only weapon that is democratically effective is the people’s votes, which must be used effectively if our nation is to be saved.

“To imagine that our once beloved Lagos is now a state of extreme hunger and confusion. The fuel scarcity has skyrocketed the price of goods and services.

“Businesses are now crippled overnight. To imagine that black market dealers now sell a litter of petrol for about N800 in some part of Lagos is horrendous, with transporters, motorist and individuals spending days and nights at the fuel station.

“Nigeria youths are now voicing their preference to go to Ukraine to fight rather than remain in our motherland truly caps it all.

“To think that we have a presidential aspirant from Lagos is not only a disgrace, but a total failure to humanity; charity they say starts from home.

“If Lagos APC government cannot curb the escalation of mere fuel scarcity, how do they expect the people to entrust the nation to a huge failure of a government come 2023?

“I urge every Nigerian to look beyond the obvious and take a conclusive action, once and for all if Nigeria is to survive this huge crisis at hand.

“All APC governments have succeeded in doing is to bring our dear nation to its knees. The choice is now ours — whether to sink further or to spring up and fight with our voter’s cards.”