·Calls for quick recovery of refineries



By Yinka Kolawole

Against the backdrop of the current fuel crisis in the country, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on the Federal Government to take steps to end the importation of petroleum products by ensuring that all the nation’s refineries are working at full capacity.



In a statement made available to Vanguard, after the Council meeting held in Abuja last weekend, association stated: “The situation is grinding the economy to a halt. Many working hours are spent by Nigerians in search of petroleum products to power their businesses at exorbitant cost to the economy of Nigeria and the socio-economic well-being of Nigerians.



“Lost working hours are also reflecting on productive activities and its effects are already being felt by the economy. The result of such fuel crisis will also negatively affect GDP Growth.

“The Council observed that a major issue in all of this is the continuous importation of petroleum products.



“Consequently, immediate steps must be taken to end importation of petroleum products. And immediate steps should be taken to ensure all our refineries are working in full capacity for a definitive end to importation of Petroleum products.”

