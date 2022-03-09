By Onozure Dania

LAGOS – THE Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta, PIND, and Fund for Peace, FFP, have bagged the Webby’s Inaugural Anthem Awards for their humanitarian roles and community engagements in the Niger Delta region.

Executive Director of PIND, Tunji Idowu, in a statement, yesterday, said: “We are delighted to receive these awards, for they validate our central strategy of pursuing the two pillars of economic development and active peace promotion at the grassroots levels in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.”

The awards were categorised into: “For the Good of All: Three Partners for Peace Stories” peace building documentary in “Humanitarian Action & Services”: Gold Winner for the “Best Strategy, Awareness Category (Not-For-Profit).

Others were, “Gold Winner for “Community Outreach, Community Engagement Category (Not-For-Profit),” Gold Winner for “Community Space, Community Engagement Category (Not-For-Profit),” and Silver Winner in “Partnership or Collaboration, Community Engagement Category (Not-For-Profit).”

Also, the Vice-President for Research and Innovation, FFP, Nate Haken said: “By combining real-time technology with on-the-ground knowledge exchanges, P4P weaves data and multi-directional networks of peace agents to reduce conflicts while working for the good of all. By the end of 2020, P4P has helped foster social stability across the Niger Delta by mitigating 860 emerging conflicts through 9,610 self-identified peace actors and 20,324 conflict data points for early warning and early response (EWER); all this made publicly available on interactive peace maps.

“It has been an enormous privilege to partner with PIND over the last decade in the design and implementation of one of the most innovative conflicts early warning and early response systems on the continent. We’re so pleased that this groundbreaking work is being recognised by this award.”

Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, whose members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); and Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation), among others.

PIND is a non-profit organization that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region through multi-stakeholder partnerships.