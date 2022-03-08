Overview

Many leading analysts believe that Africa’s middle class is the fastest growing in the world, with Nigeria setting the pace.

Modern Africa is characterized by a growing interest in retail investment prospects as a result of a consumer spending boom and significant commercial construction.

Forex is a global market, accessible and decentralized, and Nigeria is one of the countries taking full use of this forex trading market. But for many new traders it can be intimidating to find their feet in the broad and volatile Forex arena.

In this guide we take a close look at the most important steps that new Forex traders in Nigeria should take in order to start Forex trading successfully.

1. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection

Forex trading is conducted online through a selected broker that provides the necessary software to trade the markets smoothly and easily.

As such, ensuring that you have a fast and reliable internet connection is the most important first step.

A forex broker can be accessed via any web device, however it’s normally preferable to trade from your home office.

When making investments, you’ll need to be able to process a high volume of information, and it’s far easier to do so on numerous displays. Therefore, make certain that your connection is fast and free of lag.

2. Sign up with a reputable broker

The Forex market is replete with a wide array of Forex brokers that provide various account options, trading platforms, and analytical features.

However, the most important aspect to consider when choosing a broker is its reputable operational conduct. This is ensured by strong regulatory oversight from recognised regulatory bodies such as the FSCA, FCA, or CySEC.

Once you have found a selection of brokers that are well-regulated, you can then begin to narrow your search according to your preferred trading conditions and features.

3. Allocate your investments accordingly

Another important consideration when beginning your trading career is to allocate your investments securely. Rather than investing everything at once, set up a risk-adjusted investment approach will ensure you do not suffer unnecessary financial losses.

4. Select your preferred trading platform

The trading platform is the software you use in order to facilitate your trading, and there are numerous options provided by Forex brokers on the market.

As a beginner, you will want to find a trading platform that is user-friendly with a navigable interface, while also providing enough trading features and fast trading execution.

Many beginners start out using the MetaTrader suite from MetaQuotes, consisting of MT4 and MT5, both of which are simple enough for beginners to start trading but which also come with a wide array of indicators, technical tools and fast trade execution.

5. Pick a trading strategy

It is vital to trade using a strategy that will allow you to spread your risk while also being able to take advantages of different areas of market volatility.

Trading without a strategy is essentially trading in the dark. Luckily, the internet has a wide variety of free educational material that describes the different strategies in detail, allowing you to educate yourself and begin your trading career on a strong foundation.

