By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Management and staff of 103.5 Law FM Radio Station have promised to build on their achievements by providing Lagos residents with improved programmes and news.

The Managing Director of the station, Mrs. Abiola Tayo-Oyetibo, expressed this during a media briefing on activities lined up for the commemoration of the first anniversary of the station.

Tayo-Oyetibo, who said the radio station which kicked off airing programmes in February 2021, maintained that despite it being a station meant to drive better understanding of issues around law, its programmes and news were presented in format and languages understood by laymen because the station is not meant for lawyers and people in the legal profession alone.

She stated that residents thought the station was for lawyers but when people started listening they got to know it was for all residents.

According to the General Manager, Mr. Kelani Adeola, “the station helps listeners to know their rights and have better knowledge of the law.

“Listeners will gain legal knowledge but also get entertained in the most simplistic manner.” Adeola revealed that its programmes and news are presented in pidgin, English and indigenous languages.

Reviewing its operation in the last one year, the Executive Director, Monisola Tayo-Oyetibo, said the response has been encouraging.

Vanguard News Nigeria