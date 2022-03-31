By Emmanuel Okogba

The pots for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have been confirmed for group stage draw set to hold tomorrow as part of events at the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha.

Teams are arranged into pots to determine who occupies what group during the draws.

FIFA’s men ranking was used as the criteria for determining which pot a team goes into.

Africa’s representatives booked their places on Tuesday and in the 3rd and 4th pots based on the 20th (Senegal), 24th (Morocco), 35th (Tunisia), 37th (Cameroon) and 60th (Ghana) positions they occupy from the latest ranking.

Senegal who are the best ranked African team would be appearing at their second consecutive World Cup and third in total.

ALSO READ:

The Terranga Lions alongside Morocco and Tunisia are drawn in Pot 3 with Iran, Japan, Serbia, Poland and South Korea.

Ghana who knocked out Nigeria are in Pot 4 with Cameroon and returnees Canada. Others in the pot are Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, UEFA Playoff Winner, Peru-AFC Third Place Playoff winner and Costa Rica-New Zealand Playoff winner.

All four pots are listed below…

Pot 1

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Mexico

Switzerland

USA

Uruguay

Croatia

Pot 3

Senegal

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4

Cameroon

Canada

Ecuador

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

UEFA Playoff Winner

Peru-AFC Third Place Playoff winner

Costa Rica-New Zealand Playoff winner

Vanguard News Nigeria