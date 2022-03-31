The Federal Government has set up a panel to investigate the vandalism of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja after Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Irate fans went on rampage, destroying all within their sight after the game which ended in a 1-1 draw put paid to the nation’s aspirations to be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare described the acts of vandalism as saddening and unacceptable.

His words: “Nigerians must stop destroying Government property. Anyone identified to be culpable in acts of vandalism at the national stadium will be prosecuted by the Federal Government. This must stop. The willful destruction of Government property across the country is unacceptable and must be condemned. While the failure to qualify is regrettable, the destruction is unacceptable and unjustified.

“I am giving this assurance that the necessary steps will be taken to deal with the issues that have led to Nigeria’s inability to qualify. All I am asking for now is patience from millions of Nigerians.” Dare said.

The members of the Investigative Panel to look into the post match vandalisation and destruction of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja are:

Retired DIG Sanni Usman – Chairman Dr. Henry Nzekwu – Vice Chairman Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Alhaji Abba Yola Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye, Director Federations and Elite Athletes Department of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports. Mrs. Tayo Oreweme Mr. Mitchell Obi Representative of the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS). Olumide Bamiduro of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports will serve as secretary.

The terms of reference for this investigative panel will be communicated in due course.

