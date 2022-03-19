The federal ministry of power has released top emergency measures to ensure power supply is fully restored to Nigerians’ homes after an unfortunate national grid collapse owing to a shortage of energy supply.

Recall Vanguard had reported how the National power grid collapsed twice in two days, an incident that hasn’t happened in the past 7 years.

In a swift reaction, the minister of power, Honourable Abubakar Aliyu convened a stakeholders’ meeting to ensure the problem is promptly resolved.

Reactions have continued to trail the National blackout but the ministry of power, headed by Abubakar Aliyu has demonstrated a proactive approach to tackle the problem.

A statement personally signed by the minister and made available to Vanguard, Honourable Abubakar Aliyu revealed measures the federal government has put in place to ensure power is fully restored.

Read full statement

“Following the emergency meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, on March 1 4th 2022 towards the restoration of normal supply of electricity supply nationwide and the development of a framework for sustainable improvement of supply, we are pleased to apprise consumers with an update on the progress so far made to address the recent challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.”

“The Nigerian public may please recall that the national grid lost about OOMW generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar and the Afam VI power plants.

“The available generation capacity was exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainii, Jebba and Shiroro power plants.

“The progress so far made includes, amongst many other initiatives, the following:

“The gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.

“The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc has been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC on an interim energy sales agreement with a view bringing the new Okpai Il power plant on the grid thereby contributing additional 4OOMW of generation capacity.

“The “pigging” of the gas pipeline supplying gas to the Odukpani power plant is scheduled for completion on March 21st 2022 thus ramping up generation by about 400MW.

“In order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the power plants owned by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd.

“We expect an on-grid improvement of about 800M YV generation capacity from the NDPHC plants.

“In the medium-term, we have agreed with NGPIC (…a subsidiary of NNPC) on the framework for the overhaul of the Okoloma gas processing plant thereby restoring the full capacity of the 650MW Afam VI combined cycle power plant.

“While the recent spate of system collapse is regrettable, it was a direct consequence of a snap on a 330kV transmission line.

“The mitigation measures for avoiding such incidence of blackouts are being implemented through several interventions including the Presidential Power Initiative.

“We wish to reassure all electricity consumers that all relevant agencies involved in the restoration of normality in power supply have been charged to act in the context of the emergency state of the industry. The Federal Ministry of Power shall continue to periodically update the nation on the progress,” The statement reads.

