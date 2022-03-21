By Cynthia Alo

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, for coming as the topmost agency in the latest Ease of Doing Business index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, gave the commendation while declaring open the 2022 SON Strategic Leadership Retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State recently. Katagum, attributed SON’s determination and efforts towards becoming a high performing organisation to the effective deployment of information communication technology (ICT) as part of its collective resolutions at the 2021 Strategic Leadership Retreat.

The Minister commended the SON leadership for taking strategic steps and initiatives to re-engineer its processes, expand its structure and galvanize Staff towards making greater contributions to the economic diversification agenda of the Government.

Katagum reminded the agency of the nation’s huge expectations in the areas of standardisation, conformity assessment, testing and metrology amongst others, in order for Nigerian products and services to be more competitive locally and internationally.

This, according to her is a way for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement with all the opportunities and potentials it holds for Nigeria in particular.

In his remarks, Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, acknowledged the support and encouragement SON has been receiving from the Ministry, stressing that he looks forward to continuous guidance, drawing from the Ministers’ depth of knowledge and experience in navigating the ship of SON for greater efficiency and effectiveness.