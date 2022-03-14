.

– commissions 72 housing units in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday disclosed that his administration is providing a solution to the country’s housing challenge through the National Housing Programme.

The scheme which was initiated in 2016 to address the nation’s housing deficit, according to the President, is now coming to fruition with the completion and inauguration of the housing schemes across the states of the federation.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the National Housing Programme, Phase 1, Abere, Osogbo, Osun State, the President, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the project has impacted positively on the microeconomic businesses that built the houses, thereby effecting Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

He adds, “Though our desire is to meet every one of those Nigerians in person, if possible, our economic policies and investment in infrastructures such as this National Housing Programme and others will reach and positively impact a lot of them.

“Our desire and commitment towards improving the human condition and our message of change, have another facet beyond job creation. It responds to those who have long aspired to own a home. Their dream has now come true with this project.

“But there is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects. They make possible, that which had seemed impossible. It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles, to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled before now.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly”.

Earlier in his remark, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, who was represented by Olasunkanmi Dunmoye, Director, Urban and Regional Development, said a similar project was replicated in 34 states of the federation in line with the administration’s pledge to ensure adequate housing for Nigerians.

“Today in Osun State at Abere, AIG Zone 2 Area, Osogbo, we have completed and we are handing over 72-units of Housing comprising, 24-units in condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2 (TWO) Bedroom and 20-units 3 (THREE) Bedroom bungalows.

“In terms of design, this project is the outcome of a national survey conducted by the Ministry of Works and Housing to find out the type of houses Nigerians desired. The survey revealed a prevalent need for bungalows in the North of Nigeria and flats in the South of Nigeria.

“The survey also revealed the need for space such that our houses have one-bedroom units of 60-70 sq. metres, Two-bedroom units of 76 – 103 sq. metres and Three Bedroom Units 110 – 137 of sq. metres. These are extremely generous spaces compared to what is commonly available in the market.

“We have offered all these housing units to members of the general public in a non-discriminatory way by opening the National Housing Portal at https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/ to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacles and allocations will be made on the basis of those who apply and pay on a first-come, first-served basis”, he said.

Also at the event were the Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, represented by the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Hon. Nathaniel Agunbiade; the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa1; Zonal Director (South West) NHP, Dr. M.K. Muhammed amongst other dignitaries

