….Commissions 72 housing units in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that his administration is solving the country’s housing challenge through the National Housing Programme.

The scheme, which was initiated in 2016 to address the nation’s housing deficit, according to the President, is now coming to fruition with the completion and inauguration of the housing schemes across the states of the federation.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the National Housing Programme, Phase 1, Abere, Osogbo, in Osun State, Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, said: “Though we desire to meet every one of those Nigerians in person, if possible, our economic policies and investment in infrastructure, such as this National Housing Programme and others, will reach and positively impact a lot of them.

“Our desire and commitment towards improving the human condition and our message of change have another facet beyond job creation. It responds to those who have long aspired to own a home. Their dream has now come true with this project.

“But there is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects. They make possible, that which had seemed impossible. It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles, to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled before now.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic citizens, even if belatedly.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, who was represented by the Director, Urban and Regional Development, Olasunkanmi Dunmoye said: “We have offered all these housing units to members of the general public in a non-discriminatory way by opening the National Housing Portal to ensure that those interested are not inhibited by any artificial obstacles and allocations will be made based on those who apply and pay on a first-come, first-served basis.”