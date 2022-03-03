By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday, approved N3,523,592,079 for projects under the Ministry of Aviation.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sirika, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the contracts for which approvals were granted include Abuja, Lagos and Kano international airports.

According to him, “There was also the memo presented by the Minister of Aviation, which got approval for the supply and installation of two sets of complete high-capacity passenger security screening systems for the Murtala Muhammed International Airports, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at the sum of N1,193,630,980.

“There was also approval got by the Aviation Minister for the supply and installation of airfield ground lightning materials for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and also the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for N2,329,961,099.60.”

Also, briefing, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, said FEC approved two memoranda from her ministry, which were targeted at victims of the crime of human trafficking.

She explained that the two memoranda would be targeting specific agenda, including provision of assistance to victims, as well as rehabilitation and resettlement.

She said, “One is for council to approve the National Policy for the Protection and Assistance of Trafficked Persons in Nigeria and the second memo is the memo on the Protocol for Identification, Safe Return and Rehabilitation of Traffic Persons in Nigeria.

“These memos are very essential to what the NAPTIP does, that is the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and they will help guide our work and action as regards the protection and assistance of trafficked persons. The two memos were viciously approved by council and we’re very grateful to council for that.”

