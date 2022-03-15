– As NAUS urges CP to deal with bad operatives

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some operatives of the Nigeria Police, Osun State command on Monday returned the money it extorted from students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife.

The operatives, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Osun State Chapter, signed by its Chairman Eruobami Ayobami, stormed the Modomo area in Ile-Ife around 6 am last week Friday and extorted some students in the area.

He added that the union while on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode stressed the need for the command to rid itself of scrupulous elements to save its integrity.

“It is unfortunate that some men of the Osun police command invaded Modomo community last week Friday, harassed and extorted some student of the sum of N150,000.

“Although, the money has been returned on Monday the incident is a great disservice to the police force. Hence, while on a visit to the CP, Olawale Olokode, we insisted that he get rid of bad elements within the force.

“The command is really trying it best to rid the state of criminality, hence, those giving it bad image must be dealt with seriously to deter others from perpetrating same act”, the statement read

