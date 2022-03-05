By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi



Former member of the federal house of representatives Honourable Abdullahi Muslim has rejected the newly opened factional party secretariat in Kebbi.



Speaking Saturday in Birnin Kebbi he said that as far as he is concerned Apc is one in Kebbi State and is waxing stronger.

“I dont belong to any camp because there is none in kebbi, as a member of the party I am loyal to the state and National Secretariat” he said.

Muslim who commended president Buhari for rejecting electoral amendment bill, stated that he has saved cost and acrimony that usually comes with direct primaries.



According to him its all about popular candidate whether direct or indirect, direct primaries only bring about money bags who will influence it to their interest “Buhari had consulted and considered the pros and cons of the bill before declining his assent.



On the six years of All progressives congress (APC) under president Muhammadu Buhari the former law maker said he is a member of the party but they should have done better as a party and leaders, he urged Nigerians not to lose hope things will change in no distant time.