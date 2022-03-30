By Bashir Bello & Luminous Jannamike

KANO—Former Kano State Governor and a serving Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday formerly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and joined the Nigeria’s third force political party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP..

Kwankwaso resigned his membership of the PDP in a letter dated 29th March, 2022 and addressed to his ward Chairman.

Kwankwaso in the letter he personally signed said he was leaving the party because of some serious and irreconcilable differences.

Part of the letter reads, “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you, that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and therefore effective from today, Tuesday 29th day of March, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership form the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.”.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso registered for the NNPP and obtained its membership card at a brief event in Abuja yesterday evening.

He said, “Today, those who are not certain (about where I belong) will be very sure that I am already in NNPP. Politicians like my humble self are always open. In addition, there are ideological differences that we have with so many people, especially the leaders in PDP and even in the APC itself.

“We had a situation in April last year where zonal positions were being shared among the States, and all leaders in the six other States were given opportunity to nominate.

“In Kano, some people thought I wasn’t that important. So, they had to do it the way they wanted. That was what triggered the issue (of decamping). And, I spent almost one year now waiting for the PDP to talk to me. Even the new leadership does not want to talk to me.

“For that reason, I felt that there are irreconcilable differences between myself and many of the leaders. This is mainly based on the ideology. We believe in the masses of this country and that people should be given an opportunity not minding their ethnic or religious affiliation. That is why we have the ‘Third Force’ party today. Everybody wants a new Nigeria, because nobody is happy with the status quo. I believe this country requires a positive change.