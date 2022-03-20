Ereyitomi

As Beneficiaries canvasses support, endorse Ereyitomi for second term

Hundreds of constituents from Warri South, Warri North, and South West have received skill acquisition courtesy of the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi .

The two days skill acquisition programme held at Oki Hall in Okere, Warri on Thursday, and Friday, March 18 was organized in conjunction with the Small And Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria SMEDAN, it attracted beneficiaries from across the three Warri LGAs as well as other well-meaning stakeholders that participated in the training.

The Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta, Hon. Ereyitomi, while charging participants to become employers of labour with the items presented to them, urged them to consistently make their selves available so that others can tap from the knowledge gotten from the skill acquisition and empowerment delivered.

Legislative Aides to Hon. Ereyitomi Emma Nunu, Chief Stephen Dolor, and Seth Doupregha encouraged recipients of the various equipment presented to them to put it into proper use, they added that the training gotten from the programme it will go more way in encouraging financial and economic improvement among families of Warri Federal constituents.

Beneficiaries across Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West LGAs commended the Warri Federal Legislator, Chief Ereyitomi for always remembering his Warri federal constituents.

So many participants and Beneficiaries as well as other stakeholders used the occasion to express their solidarity and endorsed Hon. Chief Ereyitomi for the second term to continue representing Warri federal constituency again in 2023, assuring him of mobilizing massively for him.