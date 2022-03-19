…Hail him on peace, development, successful LG elections

The immediate past 260 councilors in Enugu State have reiterated their unflinching support and solidarity to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, come 2023 elections as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not only in the state but also in the entire South East geo-political zone.

The former councilors who gave the endorsement when they paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, described the governor as a good teacher and father to all, disclosing that they have learnt a lot from his uncommon leadership style.

They commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for teaching them quality leadership style, especially in the areas of peace and good governance.

READ ALSO: ASUU thanks Ugwuanyi for rekindling their hope of land ownership in Enugu

The immediate past councilors expressed their unreserved gratitude to the governor for the opportunity he gave them to serve under his administration.

They equally appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the peace and normalcy your administration has enthroned in the entire Enugu State”.

The former councilors further thanked the governor “for the peaceful atmosphere under which Enugu State Local Government elections were conducted”.

Speaking on behalf of the immediate past councilors, the state coordinator of the group, Hon. Walter Wisdom Ozoanya, said they call Gov. Ugwuanyi their father and good teacher “because we went to school for four years under your able and capable hand”, adding: “You as a professor taught us; we have gone, we have seen and we have conquered”.

According to him, “Everybody here that came out from that study we went through came out with A1 distinction. We have learnt the trade and the person who taught us the trade is you, Your Excellency.

“Your Excellency, having given us the opportunity to serve and gain experience under your administration, we hereby promise to be solidly behind you come 2023 elections as your experienced foot soldiers and as one body with unity of purpose”.