Dayo Johnson Akure

As part of it’s strategies to tackle unemployment in the country, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 50 unemployed graduates on entrepreneurship and financial counselling in Ondo state.

Director-General of the Agency, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said this during the official flag-off of Enterprise and Finance Counseling Clinic ( NDE- EFCC ) training in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Speaking through the Ondo state Coordinator of the Directorate, Mr Bode Ogunyankinnu, Fikpo said that after the five-day training the graduates will be issued certificates of participation and empowered to set up their micro-businesses.

According to him, ” the bottom line is to train the unemployed graduates on the rudiments of business management and how to set u small scale enterprises.

” The training is primarily aimed at inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship in the participants and exposing them to problems associated with small and medium scale enterprises and reasons for their failure as to know how to surmount them.

” It is also to sensitise participants to the realities of the Nigerian labour market and encourage them to opt for self-employment.

Fiko added that the training sought to guide the participants in their choices of business ideas and give a solid business management training that would instil in them self-confidence in managing their chosen business venture successfully.

He called on beneficiaries to avail themselves of the rare opportunities by being punctual and regular throughout the training period.

The participants lauded the federal government for the opportunity and pledged to effectively utilise lessons learnt from the training.