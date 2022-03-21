A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A non-governmental organisation in Edo State known as Mentoring Individual’s Dream (MIND) has called for the immediate implementation of the report of the panel set up to look into cases of police brutality as an outcome of the 2020 #Endsars protests.

Arising from its post #ENDSARS stakeholders town hall meeting tagged: immediate implementation of the judicial inquiry report in Edo state, the forum noted that eight months after the panel presented its report, the people were yet to see it implemented.

Speaking, Executive Director, MIND, Peter Aguebor wondered why “the report was yet to see the light of day after eight months despite assurance by His Excellency to implement the report not more than three weeks after it was presented to the governor.”

He therefor appealed to the governor to urgently attend to the report by way of implementing it.

A member of the panel, Ogbidi Eromosele who lauded governor Obaseski on his commitment towards the course of the panel report highlighted some of the recommendations of the report which he included the need for security agents to always conduct themselves in positive light.

He said “the panel has come up with a holistic report. We don’t want this to degenerate into another uproar in the state. All we want is the immediate implementation of the report. the youths should not be taken for granted.

“We are here to remind His Excellency of the report and the need for him to look into it for the overall interest of the people, particularly the youths”.

It would be recalled that Obaseki while meeting with some youths in the state last year who staged a peaceful mark the one year anniversary of the protest disclosed that the state government would pay the sum of N190 million to the victims of police brutality as recommended by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted to investigate police brutality, human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings by the disbanded police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.