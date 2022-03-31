By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Independent Investigation Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, has summoned the lawyer representing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari to appear before it on April 20.

The panel, which is headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, directed the lawyer, Abdullahi Haruna(SAN), to appear before it over numerous petitions pending against his client.

Kyari, who hitherto headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, is currently remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Center Kuje, following his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The panel’s summons is in a statement it made available to newsmen through the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, at the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mrs. Fatimah Mohammed.

It disclosed that some of the petitions pending against DCP Kyari and the Inspector General of Police border on alleged unlawful arrest/detention, torture, as well as cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of suspects.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr Garba Tetengi, who stood in for Chairman of the panel, Justice Galadima, noted that Kyari’s lawyer had in a letter to the panel, stated that he was briefed by his client to take over all the petitions pending against him.

He further recalled that one week was earlier given to Kyari’s lawyer to appear for his client to enable the panel to find out the truth in several petitions where his name was mentioned as a Respondent.

Tetengi disclosed that sequel to a request by Kyari’s lawyer, the panel directed its Secretariat headed by Mr. Hilary Ogbonna Esq, to serve him all the petitions and proceedings related thereto.

He, therefore, wondered why Kyari’s lawyer failed to appear before the panel on Wednesday, having been notified that the matter would come up and he would need to cross-examine some witnesses that were brought by the petitioners.

Meanwhile, police lawyer, Mr. James Idachaba, has informed the panel that his team would no longer represent Kyari.

“The Police legal team will henceforth be appearing for the IGP only in respect of this matter,” Idachaba added.

Petition

Family members of alleged victims of Kyari-led police team had, on March 3, approached the panel, praying it to compel the police to release three detainees — Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel and Choji Dung — who they said were arrested between December 13 and 17, 2019, and detained.

The petitioners, including Ismail Marungo and Blessing Choji, alleged that Police declined to free the three detainees, despite a court order that directed their immediate release on bail or trial.

Initial order the panel made for the said detained victims to be produced before it on March 11, was spurned by police.

The petition has been adjourned till April 20 for cross-examination of the witnesses and continuation of hearing.

Similarly, the panel, admitted the case file of alleged unlawful detention, death in Police custody and extortion in evidence and marked it as an exhibit.

Samuel Adagbor

The panel had earlier ordered police to produce the said case file containing their records of investigation of Samuel Adagbor (deceased) for alleged criminal conspiracy and human trafficking.

Inspector Sunday Sylvester had, on March 29, testified before the panel that the victim, while he was alive, reportedly dealt on human body parts which led to his arrest, detention and investigation.

However, counsel to the petitioner, Gabriel Egbule, insisted that the deceased was a mortician and not a human parts dealer as alleged by Police witness.

The panel directed both sides to, within 24 hours, file and exchange their final written addresses, even as it adjourned the matter for report.

