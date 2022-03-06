By Faruq Atofarati

During the aggressive upheaval of the corona virus, at the point when the ‘lockdown’ rule was mostly respected and accorded obedience with its own regards. I had a condescending momentum to improve on my art. It was during this time that I stumbled upon, or rather, my path crossed with one whom later became one of the most respected, designated with intelligence, aggressively self motivated personage I’ve ever met, Abdulkadir Habeeb.

Omo Olopa, as we are fond of calling him has an enduring tolerance for people, during the time which my natural reflex towards a stranger was still mild and somewhat hostile. I found out he has affinities for people who come across him regardless of the esteem in play at the time.

In spite of his calibre and profound society’s glorification of whom he is and what he has in his possession, he sustained his relationship with me, a common man.

Omo Olopa is in truth, a deep rooted cosmopolitan, and enormously embedded with vast knowledge of his surroundings. For example, at a very young age when his colleagues sought to become what they are today, having looked at his surroundings and what it needed, he chose to be a farmer, and that exactly, is what he is today. He is the CEO of ZIS farms Nigeria Limited situated in his home, Ilorin.

He, Omo Olopa is one of the few people I admire in terms of capacious intellectually based orientation. With his distinct possessive brain, I feel intellectually handicapped by his articulation and explanations, and how he keeps to date with virtually happenstances in the world. It boils down to the fact that he is an avid reader of books.

While he’s tough, resilient and not stereotyped about his personage, I’ve walked the street with him and his credibilty on the street sometimes appears to be a mystery to me because I couldn’t process how he is so deep rooted.

Interestingly, as otherwise predicted by me, our relationship didn’t end during the lockdown, of course, it posed a surprise to me because he remains someone who possesses the humane quality that would make me long for his company.

Each time I connect with him, I always learn one or two things from his deep understanding of life; he’s cautious and conscious of his surroundings, and he possesses one of the greatest cognitive ability I’ve ever seen by someone so young as he is.

Also, his fierce loyalty and ‘sick’ honesty with his political leaning is widely admired, as to why, despite the ‘O to ge’ calamity, he stood firm. His open mindedness about his leaning caused me to further appreciate him.

While he has never held any political office despite his effective political participation. He remains a go-to person when it comes to analysis, and other important aspect of governance to measure up to standard.

It is also interesting to say many people find it amazing that he’s always fond of his friends despite their different political philosophy, what appears to me an indication of mediated human management at the peak. He might have learnt that from his leader, Saraki.

On many occasions, Omo Olopa will introduce me to his colleagues and high calibre of friends not as a random stranger as they see me, but as his brother. I remember the days we spent together in Abuja, I was introduced by him as ‘my brother’.

Max DePree once said, leadership is much more an art, a belief, a condition of the heart, than a set of things to do. The visible signs of artful leadership are expressed, ultimately, in its practice. For those who know Omo Olopa, the sincerity and selflessness he carries with him ultimately shows he’s a born leader.

He is also an energetic youth, and a personage of trans party affinities, he has been subjected to the masses’ speculation by his ability as a non-political office holder.

From his constituency, Boboko, has been muffled-audible-chatter on his interest to represent them. Although, he hasn’t shown any prejudice, neither has he given a nod in acceptance.

Once I read, a great leader posses a clear vision, is courageous, has integrity, honesty, humility and clear focus. He is a strategic planner and believes in teamwork. Omo Olopa is someone to watch out for on these traits. For example, we have worked together to accomplish several goals and I can only trust him to lead because of what he is made up of.

I’ve had several political discussions with him and the experience appears to be a fortified intellectually based dialogue without sentiment. His visions for Kwara state is clearly distinct from the calamities we have now; he is innovative, intelligent and prudent.

I remember some of his ideas on Kwara’s economic challenges and insecurity. Maybe he will heed to the call and give chance for his ideas to make impact with an elective position, which I personally anticipate as the state would witness a great change.

I want to share with the world someone who has spent several years building bridges across his natural domain and beyond.