By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– SUPPORTERS of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said he was the right choice to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as president in 2023.

The supporters under the aegis of Emefiele Support Group, who arrived at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue for the All Progressive Congress, APC, National Convention, to show their support for their principal, insisted that as a financial expert, Emefiele remains the best to pilot the affairs of the country after Buhari.

The supporters of the apex bank governor overran the convention ground with calls for Emefiele to be endorsed as president for 2023.

The Emefiele supporters whose numbers ran into a mammoth crowd were led by the All Progressive Congress, APC, league of young professionals, Ethnic Youth Leaders’ Council, and Emefiele Support Group.

They were made up of women, youths, young professionals, and other Nigerians, donned on Emefiele branded colourful apparels

The group, reiterated the need for a worthy successor for President Buhari while claiming that “Nigeria cannot afford to miss the golden opportunity of electing a financial expert and globally renowned economist like Godwin Emefiele at this time in history.”

National coordinator of the group,Mallam Kabir Buba, noted that Emefiele, being a financial expert and having worked with the two political divides, the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling party, APC, said such presented him as a worthy choice as Nigeria’s president

Açcording to him, Buhari’s “successor must be a professional, loyal to the president”, describing him further as “a technocrat, a patriot, and detribalized Nigeria, one who has been part of the progress recorded in this administration, and a less controversial leader.”

Buba said,” Most importantly, Emefiele is a unifier and peacebuilder, someone to douse the south-south quest for one more term and satisfy the Igbo agitations for the presidency”.

According to the group, “Emefiele fits the bill and is the man to continue, consolidate and expand the progressive legacies of Mr. President”

He added that his recorded achievements are too many to mention while he reemphasized that “Emefiele, having been appointed by the PDP, and retained by APC as the CBN Governor, has continued to show great dedication and commitment regardless of political alliances.”

Buba, emphasized the CBN Governor’s patriotism and his irrepressible commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, which makes him a worthy successor to the President.

He added that “as an experienced economist with more than 26 years of commercial banking experience, Emefiele is well equipped to place Nigeria amongst developed and wealthy nations in the world.”

He said, “Over seven years as the CBN Governor, he has saved Nigeria twice from economic recession and created initiatives that target job creation with over 7 million jobs already created, poverty eradication, economic diversification, development of the Agro-sector, economic resilience, and productivity by promoting manufacturing and SMEs.”

“He is the man who understands the country’s needs and is already a part of the recorded progress in this administration.

“We called on President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse Mr. Emefiele and urged all APC leaders and delegates to be ready to elect the man they believe checks all the boxes on what Nigeria needs in a president,”Buba further said.