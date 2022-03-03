By Efayomi Carr

The impacts of environmental change on agricultural production, food security, and water resources will progressively inhibit sustainable development in Africa over the next few decades.

While home to 15 per cent of the world’s populace, Africa is liable for just four per cent of carbon emissions around the world. Of the seven nations on the planet that produce 66 per cent of all greenhouse gases, none are African, as per the Centre for Climate and Energy Solutions. In the meantime, due to climate change, Africa faces dry seasons, floods, declining farming efficiency, deforestation, trouble accessing clean water, rising oceans, growing deserts, and a spate of rural-urban migration.

As indicated by the UN Environmental Programme, a warming of two degrees Celsius would diminish farming yields in sub-Saharan Africa by 10 per cent, and in case warming goes over three degrees, the environment would be unacceptable to develop maize, millet, and sorghum across the continent.

This would be devastating since the aforementioned crops form the foundation of the African cash crop economy as well as a large chunk of the food on Africans’ plates.

Dealing with this danger requires an amalgamation of mitigation and adaptation techniques in the management of ecosystem goods and services, and the agriculture production frameworks in Africa.

In regions such as Eastern Africa, adaptation options are varied, including improving the use of climate information or taking action in the agriculture, livestock and water sectors.

Making better use of climate and weather data enables timely information and preparedness of people most affected by climate change. Innovative solutions and coping mechanisms are being derived from new ecological tools developed in the era of the digital economy.

Firms such as Apollo Agriculture, a Kenya-based agritech firm, are leveraging the use of modern technology to provide their customers on the African continent with solutions tailored to not only meet their financial needs, but also assist them to build climate change resilience as an added bonus through the improvement of overall financial health. Such firms build credit profiles for their small-scale farmers using machine learning models.

They also verify farmers’ identities and crop yields by taking satellite coordinates of their fields. The data obtained is then used to build automated digital processes for each step in a farmer’s lifecycle from customer acquisition to training to collecting the payment.

Over time, the farmers can access new products and services, thereby enhancing their climate change resilience via the growth of revenue streams.

There are very few commercially viable approaches to small-scale agriculture financing in sub-Saharan Africa. To get it right, a company must have a unique combination of skills such as: on the ground customer acquisition, adept data science and strong technological products, to name a few. All this must be done in a challenging environment where farmers have no financial records like bank statements or credit history. And also, limited knowledge on subject matters like the impact of climate change.

Africa’s agricultural sector is already hampered by its reliance on rain-fed irrigation, low crop diversity, and antiquated technology. It is likely to be hit hard as droughts and flooding worsen, temperatures and growing seasons change, and farmers and herders are forced off their land.

However, the use of tools such as embedded finance can add to a slew of tech-based innovations that help African farmers and the whole continent at large build their climate change resilience in a sustainable manner, making the continent more financially-healthy, more socially- inclusive as well as more prepared to adapt and deal with the vagaries of climate change whose effects are felt marginally more on the continent than in other developed areas of the world today.

Carr, Principal of Flourish Ventures, wrote from Lagos

