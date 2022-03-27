.

…says APC is using the electoral act to perpetrate illegality

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State and House of Representatives hopeful, Barr. Akeem Aponmode has pointed out that the 2003 Electoral Act as amended was not explicit on the issue of cross carpeting, but the ruling of Justice Ekwo on a petition filed against the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi was explicit enough on the matter.

He made the disclosure, yesterday while declaring his intention to represent the Lagelu/Akinyele Federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

Aponmode, berated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for capitalizing on the lacuna in the Electoral Act as amended to perpetuate illegality.

He identified impunity and disregard for rule of law as the bane of the present political dispensation in the country.

Aponmode said: “The judge was quite explicit, based on what happens when a governor defects, there is no such provision but based on the circumstances and the judge in his wisdom can choose between one party or the other.”

“When the person is given a certificate of return, it is written that the constitution till now does not permit independent candidacy. Whatever the candidate has, the goals are given to the party and when the decamped candidate is leaving, he leaves without the party, then he has the right to leave the party.”

“For instance, I am in complete agreement with the judgment of my Lord, Justice Ekwo, he has done Nigeria a great service, this is one of the ways we can deepen democratic practice in Nigeria.”

“Governor Ayade of Cross Rivers State was forced to file counter affidavit, that he claimed he left PDP but didn’t join APC, they didn’t file any defence, all they brought was a preliminary objection.”

“This particular dispensation is arrogance of power, pompous impunity, who can question me or arrest me but now for once the court has woken up, it is realized you can be questioned, this issue goes outside impunity, it cuts across every root of democracy itself.”

“On the electoral bill, it is getting better when it comes to politics, this electoral act took years before it was amended, it is impossible for a single amendment to take care of a whole situation because new things will still arise.”

“We should not focus on what is not important but see how we can stop politicians from vandalizing the amendment that has been done because it is the practice of politicians to turn what is good to bad, what we should be after is how can Nigerians prevent this from happening.”

On his ambition, the aspirant said: “the position I am aspiring for is not just about law-making but harnessing the resources as a legislator to bring development to the people.”

“Every year, budgets are made, it is the duty of every legislator to ensure that the budget contains items and provisions that will bring benefits to the people.”

“For instance, there is no year money is not allocated to the Federal Ministry of Works for certain roads, it is my duty to lobby to ensure that I attract such project to my constituency,” he posited.

Vanguard News Nigeria