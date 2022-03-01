…Say law’ll deepen Nigeria’s democracy



…Hail NASS for untiring efforts in reworking bill severally

By Chris Ochayi

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVIC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the long-awaited amended electoral bill 2022 into law.

In a statement signed by the association’s National President, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu described the action of the president as a right step taken to further deepen democracy in the country.

Onuchukwu who is currently the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, noted that before now, Nigerians were already losing hope in the nation’s electoral system, but as president assented to this amended electoral bill, this has reawakened Nigerian citizens to be rest assured that a new dawn of credible electoral process is finally here now.

He said the local government vice Chairmen as leaders of the people at the Grassroots level are particularly happy that this new law will improve the election processes in the country with a lot of new innovations that will guarantee free and fair election.

The ALGOVIC Boss, however, commended the National Assembly for their untiring efforts to rework the bill severally before it got to this stage.

He, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to commence the full implementation of the new electoral law with immediate effect.