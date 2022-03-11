By Moses Ehigiamusoe

As typical Africans and with strong ancestral history, we the Benin believe strongly in the spiritual side of man, this is why we don’t just give children names like the western world. We believe names are prophetic, connecting us with the spirit within us.

With westernization, so many people have doubted this age-long reality, despite the obvious signs around us. I for once also doubted this belief until I paid close attention to Hon. Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo’s campaign four years ago.

When Etek, as he is popularly called in the streets, was canvassing for votes, the electorates kept saying it was him or no one else. So many people saw it as a mere word of mouth, including myself, the writer of this clarion call.

From Igun spare parts market to New Benin Market, from Edokpolor Secondary school football pitch to Arinze primary school training field, in the rain and under the sun, the electorate came out in their numbers, proclaiming him as the voice they know, the voice they want, and the voice they endorsed to speak on their behalf at the state House of Assembly.

The elections came and the will of the people was thwarted, but divinity cannot be changed by man. His endorsement has been signed by God himself and so the will of the people still found expression at all cost.

They said it was Etek or no one else, little wonder the seat remained vacant until this day. This is not the making of man, but God. There are some people who you cannot take what belongs to them because their guarding angels won’t let it happen.

This is to show that the voice of the people is still the voice of God. And as the people gave you their full support four years ago, they are calling on you once again not to be discouraged from the experience of the past.

They are reminding you of your first name, Eghosaseré, it is your time and that seat will be vacant until the real owner sits on it.

It is your time to give us, the good people of Oredo-West, the Effective and Efficient Representation you promised us.

We will go all out for you just as we did the other time. All we are saying is that you declare your intentions to recontest and then leave the rest for us, the electorates.

Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Etek is not just a political brand, it is a movement!

On behalf of the good people of Oredo-West in general and Ward 9 in particular, we are pleading that you throw your hat in the ring and contest. You have our unalloyed support any day and anytime.

Ehigiamusoe, writes from Oredo ward 9