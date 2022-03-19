.

By Chinedu Adonu

Following the arrest of the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano by Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, the former Senator of Anambra State, Sen. Victor Umeh has said that the commission would leave him after listening to him.

Sen. who made this known while speaking during the 80th birthday of Prof Uzodimma Nwala in Enugu said that Chief Obiano did well as a governor.

“Arrest of Obiano is not new in Nigeria. Most governors, when they leave office, EFCC will swarm on them. He must be given the right to be heard. We don’t know why they arrested him. But I’m sure when they listen to him, he will be able to defend himself.

“One thing I keep telling people is that former governor, Obiano did wonderfully well with Anambra money. He used our money well to the displeasure of those in the opposition. They don’t want to accept it.

“A governor who built an international airport, got it commissioned and working. Planes are coming in there and going and you are still looking for your money. He also built an international conference centre. All these projects he didn’t build with sand.

“Apart from meeting the other obligations of running the government, meeting the needs of the people, paying workers salaries, he did so much for Anambra State. That is why we have to be calm to allow the EFCC to finish their job. But I’m confident that Obiano will defend himself.

He, however, commended Prof. Uzodimma Nwala for choosing a lifestyle that had helped Ndigbo, stressing that he has used the Alaigbo Development Foundation to present a lot of thought-provoking suggestions on how to foster Igbo unity and how the Igbo people will engage the rest of Nigerians in the political arena.

Hear him, “Prof Uzodimma Nwala is a great Igbo son. He is somebody who has used his time to think about the well-being of the Igbo people.

“He is somebody who, despite his accomplishment, has refused to be compromised by anybody. With his academic attainments, he is in a position to look for any kind of appointment in Nigeria. That’s what life is about – convictions. Some people are living aimlessly and have no purpose in life.

“It’s not easy for you to choose a particular lifestyle that will shun material acquisition. Maybe it’s because he’s a Philosopher. He understands life more than anything else. He is somebody who believes in his Igbonness. He also thinks about the well-being of the people.

“He also has historical knowledge of the journey of the Igbo people in Nigeria. That understanding has kept him focused in how to make Alaigbo big. He doesn’t hide his Igbonness. He challenges people who write or talk negative things about the Igbo. He has countered them in a number of papers.

“Uzodimma Nwala has a vision and purpose in life. He just turned 80. His teacher who was here is 96 years. I want him to live longer than his teacher and he can because he is still living very strong and healthy.

Umeh who is also the former National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, commended, the governor of Anambra State, Prof, Charles Soludo for choosing dialogue as means of solving conflict as was presented during his inaugural address.

“Soludo has loaded manifesto. As a professor of Economics that has worked around the globe before coming to Nigeria, he knows what to do. So, we leave the work for him to do it. We’re not going to set agenda for him. He has his own agenda set for himself. We can only trust his abilities to do the things he has promised to do.

“At this time we have to talk about security as the area of primary concern. Without security, he will be able to do a little on Anambra State. He understands that. We expect that he will address the issue of security very strategically.

“In his inaugural address, he has seen dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts and containing any spate of violence that is occasioned by agitations for one thing or the other. So, he is calling everybody to a round table. When you talk, you achieve peace.

“Severally, I have told the government of Nigeria to dialogue with groups like IPOB and others agitating for anything in Nigeria.

“Across the country, if you don’t have the mechanism to resolve conflicts, what you harvest is disorder and insecurity. You cannot ignore people who are not happy. That’s what I have been saying for a long time. The government of Nigeria must deploy a conflict resolution mechanism that is hinged on dialogue. You must meet people. You cannot continue to ignore people who are angry. They will continue to do things until they get attention. So, it is cheaper to dialogue than to play ostrich to the problem facing the country,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria