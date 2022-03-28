Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 75 suspected internet fraudsters in separate sting operations in Owerri, Imo State.

The Abuja Zonal Command arrested 46 suspects today for alleged involved in computer-related fraud at different locations in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The suspects, who are mainly students and job seekers between the ages of 18 to 31 years, were apprehended after superior intelligence was received on their nefarious activities. Upon their arrest six cars, various phones and laptops of different makes were recovered from them, according to a statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to Vanguard on Monday.

In a related development, operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Commission on Friday, 25th March, 2022 arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters at several hideouts in Nekede Road and Owerri Axis of Imo State but incriminating items were found on 17 of the suspects.

They were all arrested based on verified intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, impersonation, and possession of fraudulent documents, picker and bitcoin scam.

The suspects are Samuel Patrick, Brima Edegba, Kingsley Williams, Audu Emeka, David Godson, Alex James, Prince Akachukwu Nkemjika, Chidi Eze, Kizito Emenyonu, Wisdom Handsome Chibuenyim, Chibuike Mbonu, Christian Sorochi, Victory Oparanozie, Uche Alex, Kingsley Eke, Collins Williams and Charles Iwu.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest, include foreign currencies, Toyota Avalon, 2 Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla 2004 Model, Lexus ES 350, Mercedes ML 350, Lexus RS 350, and Toyota Venza. Others are fifty-eight phones (58) of different brands, eight laptops, one driver’s licence and six ATM Cards.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.